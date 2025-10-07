Loaded Oatmeal

This recipe is a fun and quick way to get a balanced breakfast! And, it packs well for those on-the-go mornings.

Ingredients

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 cup milk, water, or plant-based milk

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

Toppings of your choice: apple slices, blueberries, cranberries, strawberries, honey, nut butter, chocolate chips, nuts, raisins, chia seeds, etc.

Instructions

1. Cook the oatmeal

In a small pot, combine the oats and liquid of choice. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring often until thick and creamy. Sprinkle the cinnamon in the oats for flavor.

2. Prepare the toppings

Slice any fruit options you’d like to add to your oatmeal and toast any nut options if you want to add some crunch.

3. Assemble

Place the cooked oatmeal in a bowl and top with the toppings of your choice. Enjoy warm as a quick, tasty, and balanced breakfast.