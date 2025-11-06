Loaded Ramen Noodles

This recipe is cozy, easy, and a great way to use what you have on hand!

Ingredients

1 pack instant ramen noodles per person (discard seasoning packets or save for later)

4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp chili oil (optional for heat)

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp grated ginger

Protein (choose one or mix):

1 soft-boiled or over-easy egg per bowl

½ cup sliced cooked chicken, pork, or tofu

Veggies (your choice) :

½ cup sliced mushrooms (shiitake or button)

½ cup shredded carrots

½ cup spinach or bok choy

2 green onions, chopped

Toppings (optional) :

Nori strips or seaweed snacks

Sesame seeds

Fresh cilantro

Lime wedge

Chili crisp or sriracha

Instructions

1. Make the broth

In a medium pot, heat the sesame oil over medium heat. Add in the garlic and ginger and sauté 1 minute until fragrant. Then, stir in the broth, soy sauce, and chili oil. Bring to a simmer.

2. Cook the noodles and veggies

This step depends on your veggies of choice, but first add mushrooms and carrots to the pot. Simmer for 3–4 minutes until slightly softened. Then, add ramen noodles and cook per package instructions (usually 3 minutes). Add the spinach or bok choy (if using) in the last 30 seconds.

3. Prepare the protein

If using boiled eggs, bring a small pot of water to a boil. Add eggs and cook for 6½ minutes for soft-boiled. Then, transfer to ice water, peel, and slice in half. If using an over-easy egg, cook in some oil in a pan for about 3 minutes on each side over medium-low heat. If you would like to add tofu or another protein, prepare it during this step as well.

4. Assemble

Divide noodles and broth into bowls. Top each with protein, corn, green onions, and any extra toppings.

5. Serve it hot

Sprinkle with toppings of your choice and serve immediately to enjoy this cozy dinner.