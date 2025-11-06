Loaded Ramen Noodles

This recipe is cozy, easy, and a great way to use what you have on hand!
Ingredients
- 1 pack instant ramen noodles per person (discard seasoning packets or save for later)
- 4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp chili oil (optional for heat)
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 tsp grated ginger
- Protein (choose one or mix):
- 1 soft-boiled or over-easy egg per bowl
- ½ cup sliced cooked chicken, pork, or tofu
- Veggies (your choice) :
- ½ cup sliced mushrooms (shiitake or button)
- ½ cup shredded carrots
- ½ cup spinach or bok choy
- 2 green onions, chopped
- Toppings (optional) :
- Nori strips or seaweed snacks
- Sesame seeds
- Fresh cilantro
- Lime wedge
- Chili crisp or sriracha
Instructions
1. Make the broth
In a medium pot, heat the sesame oil over medium heat. Add in the garlic and ginger and sauté 1 minute until fragrant. Then, stir in the broth, soy sauce, and chili oil. Bring to a simmer.
2. Cook the noodles and veggies
This step depends on your veggies of choice, but first add mushrooms and carrots to the pot. Simmer for 3–4 minutes until slightly softened. Then, add ramen noodles and cook per package instructions (usually 3 minutes). Add the spinach or bok choy (if using) in the last 30 seconds.
3. Prepare the protein
If using boiled eggs, bring a small pot of water to a boil. Add eggs and cook for 6½ minutes for soft-boiled. Then, transfer to ice water, peel, and slice in half. If using an over-easy egg, cook in some oil in a pan for about 3 minutes on each side over medium-low heat. If you would like to add tofu or another protein, prepare it during this step as well.
4. Assemble
Divide noodles and broth into bowls. Top each with protein, corn, green onions, and any extra toppings.
5. Serve it hot
Sprinkle with toppings of your choice and serve immediately to enjoy this cozy dinner.