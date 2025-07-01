Louisiana-Style Red Beans & Rice

This dish is slow-cooked comfort in a bowl. Hearty, smoky, and just the right amount of spice. It’s perfect for Sundays, Mardi Gras, or anytime you need a warm, stick-to-your-ribs meal. It takes time, but the result is pure magic.

Ingredients

For the beans: 1 lb. dried small red beans

2 bay leaves

1 large yellow onion, finely chopped (divided)

Kosher salt For the good stuff: 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 lb. smoked ham, chopped

12 oz. andouille sausage, sliced into ¼” rounds

3 celery ribs, chopped

1 green bell pepper, finely chopped (seeds and ribs removed)

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, finely chopped

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth To serve: Cooked white rice

Fresh chopped parsley

Instructions

1. Start the soak.

Sort through the beans and toss out any broken ones or little rocks (yep, they sneak in). Put the beans in a big container with a lid, add 2 tablespoons of salt and 10 cups of water, and give it a stir. Cover and let it soak at least 8 hours… overnight is even better.

2. Get the beans cooking.

Drain and rinse your soaked beans, then move them to a large pot (5- to 6-quart is perfect). Cover with 2 quarts of fresh water, toss in the bay leaves and half the chopped onion, and bring it to a boil. Reduce to medium heat and simmer for about an hour, stirring now and then. Use a spoon to mash some of the beans against the side of the pot. That’s how you start to get that creamy texture.

3. Brown the ham.

About 15 minutes before the beans are done, heat a tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the ham and cook until it’s browned and smells amazing, 7 to 9 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to scoop it into the pot with the beans.

4. Brown the sausage.

Same skillet, now with the second tablespoon of oil. Cook the sausage rounds until they’ve got some nice color. Roughly 7 to 9 minutes. Add them to the beans too.

5. Cook the trinity.

In that same skillet (don’t you dare clean it), toss in the remaining onion, celery, and bell pepper. Sprinkle with a bit of salt and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion softens, 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and thyme, stir until fragrant (1–2 minutes), then pour in the chicken broth to deglaze the pan. Scrape up those browned bits, then pour it all into the bean pot.

6. Let it all come together.

Bring the whole pot to a simmer and let it go for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture thickens to a nice, gravy-like consistency. Toss the bay leaves.

7. Serve it up.

Scoop white rice into bowls, ladle over the red beans and sausage, and finish with a little fresh parsley on top. You earned this one.