Try this super easy Mexican street corn dip as a snack, or as a side. It’s great for meal prep or sharing with a group of friends.
Ingredients
- 3 cans corn, drained
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 3 tbsp mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp tajin
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1/2 cup cotija cheese
- 1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
- chips of choice
Instructions
1. Heat the corn
Add butter to a skillet on medium-high heat and add the corn. Cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
2. Spice it up
In a bowl, add the warmed corn and spices and mix until the corn is thoroughly coated.
3. Add liquids
Add the lime juice and mayo to the mixture, mixing until they are incorporated.
4. Toppings time
Sprinkle the cilantro and cotija cheese on the mixture and add a dash of tajin to top the dish.
5. Serve it hot
Serve immediately as a dip, with chips of your choice, or as a side to your favorite Mexican-inspired dish.