Try this super easy Mexican street corn dip as a snack, or as a side. It’s great for meal prep or sharing with a group of friends.

Ingredients

3 cans corn, drained

2 tablespoons butter

3 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp tajin

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 cup cotija cheese

1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped

chips of choice

Instructions

1. Heat the corn

Add butter to a skillet on medium-high heat and add the corn. Cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Spice it up

In a bowl, add the warmed corn and spices and mix until the corn is thoroughly coated.

3. Add liquids

Add the lime juice and mayo to the mixture, mixing until they are incorporated.

4. Toppings time

Sprinkle the cilantro and cotija cheese on the mixture and add a dash of tajin to top the dish.

5. Serve it hot

Serve immediately as a dip, with chips of your choice, or as a side to your favorite Mexican-inspired dish.