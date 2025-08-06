Mini BBQ Chicken Pizzas

These mini pizzas make for a great appetizer or light meal, and they’re super easy to put together. You can also spice them up with different toppings of your choice.

Ingredients

1 flour tortilla (per pizza)

2 tbsp bbq sauce

1/3 cup shredded mozzarella or cheese of your choice

a handful of cubed/shredded chicken (rotisserie or cubed frozen chicken works great for this recipe)

5-6 small slices of red onion

4-5 small cubes of pineapple (optional)

a sprinkle of diced jalapeños (optional)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven

Preheat oven to 425 degrees f.

2. Sauce it up

Spread bbq sauce on tortilla in a thin layer.

3. Toppings time

Top the mini pizza with a layer of shredded cheese, then the chicken, onions, pineapple and jalapeños (or other toppings of choice).

4. Cook the pizza

Bake the pizza for about 15 minutes or until golden brown on the edges.

5. Serve it hot

Serve and enjoy a personal-sized mini pizza.