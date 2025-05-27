Mini Beef Wellingtons
Mini Beef Wellingtons Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 10-12 minutes
Serving size: 12 servings
Ingredients
- 1 pound beef Tenderloin Steak, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
- 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
- 1 package (8 ounces) mushrooms, chopped
- 3 tablespoons minced onion
- 1-1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
- 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 1 package (17.3 ounce) frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 1/4 cup Dijon-style mustard
- Horseradish sauce and chopped parsley, optional
Directions
- In large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; cook 2 to 3 minutes until tender and all liquid is evaporated, stirring often. Stir in onion, thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; remove from heat and set aside.
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss beef with remaining 1 tablespoon oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
- Spray 24 mini-muffin cups with cooking spray. Unfold puff pastry on a lightly floured cutting board; cut each sheet into 12 (2-inch) squares. Place squares into mini-muffin cups. Brush dough with mustard, then place heaping teaspoon of mushroom mixture in center of dough. Top with steak piece.
- Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown and instant-read thermometer inserted in center registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Let rest. Temperature will continue to rise to 145°F for medium rare and 160°F for medium.
- Serve warm topped with horseradish sauce and parsley, if desired.