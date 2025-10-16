These mini chicken pot pies are the perfect individual-sized dinner for a crisp fall evening. They work especially well for meal prep or on-the-go nights!

Ingredients

1 cup cooked chicken, diced or shredded (rotisserie chicken works great)

1 cup frozen mixed vegetables (peas, carrots, corn)

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup milk

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp garlic powder

Salt & pepper to taste

1 sheet puff pastry or pie crust (store-bought or homemade)

1 egg (for egg wash, optional)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven

Preheat the oven to 400°F and grease 8 spaces in a standard muffin tin.

2. Make the filling

Melt the butter in a pan over medium heat, then add flour and stir for 1 minute to form a roux. Next, slowly whisk in the chicken broth and milk. Stir until thickened (2–3 minutes). Add the cooked chicken, frozen vegetables, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Simmer for 2–3 more minutes, then remove from the heat.

3. Prepare the crust

Roll out the pastry or pie crust, then cut 8 circles (about 4–5 inches wide) and press them into the muffin tin cups to form the base. Cut 8 smaller circles (about 2.5–3 inches) for the tops as well.

4. Assemble

Spoon the filling evenly into each crust-lined cup, then place the smaller crust circles on top and gently press edges to seal (you can crimp with a fork if desired). Cut a small slit in the top of each pie to let steam escape.

5. Egg wash (optional)

Beat the egg and brush over the tops for a golden finish.

6. Bake and serve

Put the mini pot pies in the preheated oven and bake for 20–25 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown. Then, let them cool for 5 minutes and enjoy!