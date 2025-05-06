Mississippi Pot Roast
Mississippi Pot Roast Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 8 hours
Serving size: 8 servings
Ingredients
- 1 beef Cross Rib Roast, Chuck Arm Roast or Chuck Shoulder Roast (about 2-1/2 pounds)
- 1 packet ranch dressing mix
- 1 packet dry onion soup mix
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 4 to 6 pickled pepperoncinis
- 1 cup water
Directions
- Place beef Cross Rib Roast in a 4-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker. Add ranch dressing mix, onion soup mix, black pepper, garlic, pepperoncinis and water. Cover and cook on HIGH 6 to 7 hours or on LOW 7 to 8 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.)
- Turn off slow cooker and remove roast. Shred roast and return to slow cooker; combine. Serve warm over couscous, mashed potatoes or noodles.