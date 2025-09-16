This recipe is a crowd-pleaser and a super easy way to make a warm, delicious appetizer from scratch.

Ingredients

12 mozzarella string cheese sticks

2 eggs

1 cup Italian-style bread crumbs

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. paprika

cooking spray (avocado or olive oil work well)

(optional) marinara or other dipping sauce

Instructions

1. Prep the oven and cheese

Freeze the mozzarella sticks for about an hour (so they don’t melt too quickly in the oven). During this time, preheat the oven to 400 degrees f.

2. Prep the coating process

Set up three medium-sized bowls: one with the flour and spices, one with the eggs (beaten), and one with the bread crumbs.

3. Dip the cheese

Dip each frozen string cheese stick in the flour, egg, and bread crumbs in that order.

4. Freeze again

Freeze the coated string cheese sticks for 30 minutes to ensure they keep their shape in the oven.

5. Bake

Place the coated cheese sticks on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and spray with cooking spray. Bake for 8-10 minutes, flipping halfway, until the mozzarella sticks are golden and crispy.

6. Serve and enjoy

Serve immediately with your favorite marinara or other dipping sauce.