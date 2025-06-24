New Orleans Pecan Pralines
New Orleans Pecan Pralines Recipe from Kenneth Temple
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes + 1 hour
Serving size: 9 servings
Ingredients
- 2 ½ cups raw cane sugar
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 12 oz. canned evaporated milk
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 ½ cups chopped pecans
- parchment paper
Directions
- Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or aluminum foil.
- In a heavy bottom pot over medium heat bring sugar, salt, evaporated milk and butter to a boil. Once the mixture begins to boil, set a timer for 15 minutes, and stir continuously. After 2 minutes, stir in the vanilla, and keep stirring.
- Mixture will boil up and as time goes on it will being to thicken. Be sure to scrape the corners of the pot to prevent any scorching of the sugars.
- Once the timer goes off, cut the heat off and add the pecans. Stir it vigorously to whip it for 45 seconds. The mixture should be thick and creamy. It will begin to stiffen, so put a little elbow grease into it.
- Then very quickly scoop out pralines. Just move very fast because the pralines will harden fast. Let cool for 1 hour before serving.