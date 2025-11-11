Overnight Oats

This recipe is a lifesaver on busy mornings. It’s super easy to prep, and makes for a great start to your day.

Ingredients

  • ½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats
  • ½ cup milk (dairy or non-dairy)
  • ¼ cup Greek yogurt (optional for creaminess)
  • 1–2 teaspoons honey or maple syrup
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Pinch of salt

Optional Flavor Combos:

  • Apple Cinnamon:
  • Stir in ½ cup grated or chopped apple, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, and a dash of nutmeg.
  • Top with extra apple slices and a drizzle of maple syrup.
  • Maple Pecan:
  • Add 1 tablespoon chopped pecans, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
  • Top with toasted pecans and a few banana slices.
  • Pumpkin Pie:
  • Mix in 2 tablespoons pumpkin puree, ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, and a touch of brown sugar.
  • Top with crushed graham crackers or granola.
  • Berry Almond:
  • Add ¼ cup frozen or fresh berries and 1 teaspoon almond butter.
  • Top with sliced almonds.

Instructions

1. Make the base
In a jar or container with a lid, combine the oats, milk, yogurt, sweetener, vanilla and salt. Stir well.

2. Add the toppings
Add your desired flavor mix-ins. (see ideas above or make it your own!)

3. Refrigerate
Cover and refrigerate overnight for at least 6 hours.

4. Finishing touches
In the morning, stir and add a splash of milk if it’s too thick and top with fresh fruit, nuts, or seeds before serving.

5. Enjoy
Grab a spoon and enjoy at home or on-the-go!

