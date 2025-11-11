Overnight Oats

This recipe is a lifesaver on busy mornings. It’s super easy to prep, and makes for a great start to your day.
Ingredients
- ½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- ½ cup milk (dairy or non-dairy)
- ¼ cup Greek yogurt (optional for creaminess)
- 1–2 teaspoons honey or maple syrup
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
Optional Flavor Combos:
- Apple Cinnamon:
- Stir in ½ cup grated or chopped apple, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, and a dash of nutmeg.
- Top with extra apple slices and a drizzle of maple syrup.
- Maple Pecan:
- Add 1 tablespoon chopped pecans, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
- Top with toasted pecans and a few banana slices.
- Pumpkin Pie:
- Mix in 2 tablespoons pumpkin puree, ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, and a touch of brown sugar.
- Top with crushed graham crackers or granola.
- Berry Almond:
- Add ¼ cup frozen or fresh berries and 1 teaspoon almond butter.
- Top with sliced almonds.
Instructions
1. Make the base
In a jar or container with a lid, combine the oats, milk, yogurt, sweetener, vanilla and salt. Stir well.
2. Add the toppings
Add your desired flavor mix-ins. (see ideas above or make it your own!)
3. Refrigerate
Cover and refrigerate overnight for at least 6 hours.
4. Finishing touches
In the morning, stir and add a splash of milk if it’s too thick and top with fresh fruit, nuts, or seeds before serving.
5. Enjoy
Grab a spoon and enjoy at home or on-the-go!