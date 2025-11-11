Overnight Oats

This recipe is a lifesaver on busy mornings. It’s super easy to prep, and makes for a great start to your day.

Ingredients

½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats

½ cup milk (dairy or non-dairy)

¼ cup Greek yogurt (optional for creaminess)

1–2 teaspoons honey or maple syrup

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Optional Flavor Combos:

Apple Cinnamon:

Stir in ½ cup grated or chopped apple, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, and a dash of nutmeg.

Top with extra apple slices and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Maple Pecan:

Add 1 tablespoon chopped pecans, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Top with toasted pecans and a few banana slices.

Pumpkin Pie:

Mix in 2 tablespoons pumpkin puree, ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, and a touch of brown sugar.

Top with crushed graham crackers or granola.

Berry Almond:

Add ¼ cup frozen or fresh berries and 1 teaspoon almond butter.

Top with sliced almonds.

Instructions

1. Make the base

In a jar or container with a lid, combine the oats, milk, yogurt, sweetener, vanilla and salt. Stir well.

2. Add the toppings

Add your desired flavor mix-ins. (see ideas above or make it your own!)

3. Refrigerate

Cover and refrigerate overnight for at least 6 hours.

4. Finishing touches

In the morning, stir and add a splash of milk if it’s too thick and top with fresh fruit, nuts, or seeds before serving.

5. Enjoy

Grab a spoon and enjoy at home or on-the-go!