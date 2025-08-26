Peach Crisp

Soak up the end of peach season and embrace the fall coziness! This recipe makes for the perfect end-of-summer dessert.
Ingredients
- 6–8 ripe peaches (~ 6 cups, peeled & sliced)
- 2 tbsp. granulated sugar
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 tbsp. cornstarch
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- a pinch of salt
- 1/2 cup ( 1 stick) unsalted butter (cold, cut into cubes)
Instructions
1. Preheat oven
Preheat oven to 350 degrees f.
2. Prep filling
In a large bowl, gently combine peaches with sugar, lemon juice, vanilla, cornstarch and cinnamon. Then, spread the mixture evenly in a greased 9×9 baking dish.
3. Prep topping
In another bowl, combine oats, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Incorporate the butter using your hands or a pastry cutter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
4. Bake
Sprinkle the topping mixture evenly over the filling mixture and bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown and the peach juice is bubbling.
5. Serve it hot
Enjoy right away for a cozy, end-of-summer dessert! Try it with vanilla ice cream or toppings of your choice.