Peach Crisp

Soak up the end of peach season and embrace the fall coziness! This recipe makes for the perfect end-of-summer dessert.

Ingredients

6–8 ripe peaches (~ 6 cups, peeled & sliced)

2 tbsp. granulated sugar

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tbsp. cornstarch

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

a pinch of salt

1/2 cup ( 1 stick) unsalted butter (cold, cut into cubes)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven

Preheat oven to 350 degrees f.

2. Prep filling

In a large bowl, gently combine peaches with sugar, lemon juice, vanilla, cornstarch and cinnamon. Then, spread the mixture evenly in a greased 9×9 baking dish.

3. Prep topping

In another bowl, combine oats, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Incorporate the butter using your hands or a pastry cutter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

4. Bake

Sprinkle the topping mixture evenly over the filling mixture and bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown and the peach juice is bubbling.

5. Serve it hot

Enjoy right away for a cozy, end-of-summer dessert! Try it with vanilla ice cream or toppings of your choice.