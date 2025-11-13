This recipe is a classic if you’re thinking about what to bring to the table this holiday season. It’s sweet, crunchy, and the perfect wintry dessert.

Ingredients

1 unbaked 9-inch pie crust (homemade or store-bought)

1 cup light corn syrup

1 cup packed brown sugar

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

1½ cups pecan halves (lightly toasted if desired)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven

Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Prepare the filling

In a large bowl, whisk together corn syrup, brown sugar, eggs, melted butter, vanilla, and salt until smooth.

3. Add the pecans

Stir in the pecan halves until evenly coated in the mixture.

4. Assemble the pie

Pour the mixture into the unbaked pie crust. Arrange a few extra pecans on top for a more decorative look if desired.

5. Bake

Place the pie on the middle rack and bake for 50–55 minutes, until the filling is set around the edges but slightly wobbly in the center.

6. Cool

Let the pie cool completely (at least 2 hours) before slicing. The filling will continue to firm up as it cools.

7. Serve

Serve with whipped cream (optional) and enjoy this decadent holiday dessert!