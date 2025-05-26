Peruvian Steak Kabobs

Peruvian Steak Kabobs

Peruvian Steak Kabobs

Photo Courtesy of BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

Peruvian Steak Kabobs Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner

Prep time: 1 hour

Cooking time: 8-10 minutes

Serving size: 8 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds beef Inside Skirt Steak (pounded 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick)
  • 1 zucchini, thinly sliced lengthwise (1/8 to 1/4-inch thick)
  • 1 yellow squash, thinly sliced lengthwise (1/8 to 1/4 inch thick)

Sauce and Marinade:

  • 4 limes, juiced
  • 1 cup canola oil
  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 small Spanish onion, peeled and quartered
  • 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground chiles de arbol
  • 1 tablespoon Cowboy Steak & Roast Rub

Directions

  1. In a food processor or blender container, combine lime juice, oil, vinegar, onion, garlic, paprika, salt, pepper, oregano and ground chiles de arbol. Blend together until smooth; set aside. 
  2. Add half of marinade in a food-safe plastic bag. Add beef, zucchini and squash. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 1 hour.
  3. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers. Sprinkle with steak and rub seasoning. (If using wooden skewers, soak in water 10 minutes to prevent burning on the grill.)
  4. Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 9 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Remove from grill.
  5. Serve kabobs drizzled with remaining reserved sauce.
Powered By SoCast