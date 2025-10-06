Pickled Red Onions

This recipe for homemade pickled onions is super easy and can add flavor to a variety of dishes!

Ingredients

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup apple cider or white vinegar

1 cup hot water

1 tbsp. sugar

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black peppercorns

1 clove garlic, sliced

1 tsp. chili flakes

Instructions

1. Prep the veggies

Thinly slice the onion and pack the slices into a glass jar. Do the same with the garlic clove.

2. Create the pickling mixture

In a small bowl, mix together the vinegar, hot water, sugar, salt, and other spices. Then, pour the mixture over the sliced onions and garlic in the jar so that it fully submerges them.

3. Let the onions marinate

Leave the onions in the jar with the pickling mixture for around 30-60 minutes, then enjoy on a sandwich, salad, taco, or any other dish of your choice! You can refrigerate the pickled onions for up to 2 weeks.