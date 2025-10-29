“Pigs in a Blanket”

This recipe is a tried-and-true appetizer favorite. If you’re in the Halloween spirit, you can add candy eyes to turn them into the perfect mummy appetizer!

Ingredients

1 package refrigerated crescent roll dough (8 triangles)

8 hot dogs or cocktail sausages

Optional: 1 egg (for egg wash)

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven

Preheat oven to 375°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Prepare the dough

Unroll the crescent roll dough and separate it into triangles.

3. Wrap the hot dogs

Place one hot dog at the wide end of each triangle and roll up toward the point.

4. Bake

(Optional) brush tops with beaten egg and sprinkle with sesame or poppy seeds. Then, bake for 12–15 minutes, or until golden brown.

5. Serve them up!

Serve hot and enjoy with condiments of choice!