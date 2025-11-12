This recipe is a classic–crispy on the bottom, tender on top, and packed with savory flavor.

Ingredients

Filling:

1 cup finely chopped green cabbage

½ teaspoon salt

½ pound ground pork, chicken, shrimp, or tofu

2 green onions, finely chopped

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1 clove garlic, minced

½ teaspoon sugar

1 egg (optional, helps bind filling)

Dumplings:

1 package round dumpling wrappers (about 30)

Small bowl of water for sealing

For cooking:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

⅓ cup water

Dipping Sauce:

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Optional: a pinch of sugar, chopped scallions, or chili flakes

Instructions

1. Prepare the filling

Place the chopped cabbage in a bowl and sprinkle with salt. Let it sit for about 10 minutes to draw out moisture, then squeeze dry with a paper towel. In a large bowl, mix the cabbage with your protein of choice and the green onions, soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, sugar, and egg until well combined.

2. Assemble the pot stickers

Place 1 teaspoon of filling in the center of a wrapper. Then, dip your finger in water and run it around the edge of the wrapper. Next, fold in half and press edges firmly, pleating one side if desired to create the traditional crescent shape. Repeat each step until all of the filling is used.

3. Cook the pot stickers

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Then, add the dumplings in a single layer (flat side down) and cook until the bottoms turn golden brown, about 2 minutes. Next, carefully add ⅓ cup water, cover immediately, and reduce heat to medium. Steam the pot stickers for 5–6 minutes, until the water has evaporated and the wrappers are tender. Remove the lid and let them crisp up again for about 1 minute.

4. Season it up

5. Serve hot

Serve them hot with dipping sauce of choice and enjoy these warm and flavorful bites!