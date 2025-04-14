Prune Cake
Prune cake recipe originally published in WPTF’s “Ask Your Neighbor” Cookbook.
Prep time: 20 minutes
Bake time: 25 minutes
Serving size: 8 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 3 eggs
- 2 cups flour
- 1 tsp nutmeg
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 20 prunes
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp allspice
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 325°F and grease a tube pan.
- Boil the prunes in water, reduce heat, and simmer until tender, approximately 10-15 minutes.
- Once the prunes are done, rinse them in cold water to cool.
- Cut the prunes into small pieces.
- In a large bowl, combine 1 cup Wesson oil and 1 cup sugar. Add 3 eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition.
- In a separate bowl, combine 2 cups flour, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1 teaspoon nutmeg, and 1 teaspoon allspice. Sift this mixture 3 times.
- In another bowl, combine 1 cup of buttermilk and 1 teaspoon of baking soda.
- Gradually add the buttermilk mixture and the dry mixture to the egg mixture, alternating between each.
- Fold in the cut-up prunes.
- Pour the batter into the prepared tube pan.
- Bake at 325°F for approximately 45 minutes or until done.
- Pour some buttermilk icing over the prune cake while it is still hot.