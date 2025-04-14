Prune Cake

Prune cake cooling down on a dish.
Photo by Getty Images

Prune cake recipe originally published in WPTF’s “Ask Your Neighbor” Cookbook.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Bake time: 25 minutes

Serving size: 8 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 tsp nutmeg
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 20 prunes
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp allspice
Prunes for Prune Cake sitting in a basket.
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 325°F and grease a tube pan.
  2. Boil the prunes in water, reduce heat, and simmer until tender, approximately 10-15 minutes.
  3. Once the prunes are done, rinse them in cold water to cool.
  4. Cut the prunes into small pieces.
  5. In a large bowl, combine 1 cup Wesson oil and 1 cup sugar. Add 3 eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition.
  6. In a separate bowl, combine 2 cups flour, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1 teaspoon nutmeg, and 1 teaspoon allspice. Sift this mixture 3 times.
  7. In another bowl, combine 1 cup of buttermilk and 1 teaspoon of baking soda.
  8. Gradually add the buttermilk mixture and the dry mixture to the egg mixture, alternating between each.
  9. Fold in the cut-up prunes.
  10. Pour the batter into the prepared tube pan.
  11. Bake at 325°F for approximately 45 minutes or until done.
  12. Pour some buttermilk icing over the prune cake while it is still hot.
Jars with spices and prunes for Prune Cake
Photo by Getty Images
