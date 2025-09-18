It’s almost officially fall! Celebrate the changing seasons with these delicious pumpkin muffins.
Ingredients
- 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup melted butter
- 1 cup canned pumpkin puree
- 1/4 cup milk (or milk subsitute)
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees f.
2. Mix the dry ingredients
In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder and spices.
3. Mix the wet ingredients
In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs, sugar, oil, pumpkin puree, milk and vanilla together until smooth.
4. Combine dry and wet ingredients
Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix until combined.
5. Bake
Line a 12-muffin tin with cupcake liners and fill each cup about 3/4 of the way up. Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, then let the muffins cool for about 10 minutes.
5. Enjoy
Serve warm and enjoy an early taste of fall.