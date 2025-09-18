It’s almost officially fall! Celebrate the changing seasons with these delicious pumpkin muffins.

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg

2 large eggs

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup melted butter

1 cup canned pumpkin puree

1/4 cup milk (or milk subsitute)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees f.

2. Mix the dry ingredients

In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder and spices.

3. Mix the wet ingredients

In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs, sugar, oil, pumpkin puree, milk and vanilla together until smooth.

4. Combine dry and wet ingredients

Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix until combined.

5. Bake

Line a 12-muffin tin with cupcake liners and fill each cup about 3/4 of the way up. Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, then let the muffins cool for about 10 minutes.

5. Enjoy

Serve warm and enjoy an early taste of fall.