Start your day with some festive fall flavors! These pumpkin pancakes are a quick and easy way to make breakfast a little cozier.

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp. salt

3/4 cup milk of choice

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1 egg

2 tbsp. melted butter or oil

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Optional: syrup, whipped cream, other toppings

Instructions

1. Combine dry ingredients

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.

2. Combine wet ingredients

In another bowl, mix the milk, pumpkin puree, egg, melted butter and vanilla extract until smooth.

3. Combine dry and wet ingredients

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir gently until just combined.

4. Prepare the pan

Lightly grease a skillet or griddle with butter or oil over medium heat.

5. Cook the pancakes

Pour about 1/4 cup of batter per pancake onto the skillet and cook until bubbles form on the surface (about 2-3 minutes). Then, flip and cook another 2 minutes on the other side or until golden brown.

6. Enjoy

Serve hot with toppings of choice like syrup, whipped cream or a sprinkle of cinnamon and enjoy!