Start your day with some festive fall flavors! These pumpkin pancakes are a quick and easy way to make breakfast a little cozier.
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tbsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 3/4 cup milk of choice
- 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
- 1 egg
- 2 tbsp. melted butter or oil
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- Optional: syrup, whipped cream, other toppings
Instructions
1. Combine dry ingredients
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.
2. Combine wet ingredients
In another bowl, mix the milk, pumpkin puree, egg, melted butter and vanilla extract until smooth.
3. Combine dry and wet ingredients
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir gently until just combined.
4. Prepare the pan
Lightly grease a skillet or griddle with butter or oil over medium heat.
5. Cook the pancakes
Pour about 1/4 cup of batter per pancake onto the skillet and cook until bubbles form on the surface (about 2-3 minutes). Then, flip and cook another 2 minutes on the other side or until golden brown.
6. Enjoy
Serve hot with toppings of choice like syrup, whipped cream or a sprinkle of cinnamon and enjoy!