Happy October! Enjoy this rich and warm pumpkin soup as it starts to get chilly.

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

1–2 cloves garlic, minced

1 can (15 oz) pumpkin purée

purée 2 cups vegetable or chicken broth

chicken broth ½ cup milk or cream

or cream ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

cheddar cheese ½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

a pinch of nutmeg

(optional: pumpkin seeds for topping and bread for dipping)

Instructions

1. Preheat stovetop

Put the stovetop on medium heat and put the oil in a large pot to warm.

2. Sauté onion and garlic

Add the onion and garlic to the pot and sauté until soft (about 3–4 min).

3. Add pumpkin and broth

Stir in pumpkin purée and broth, then simmer for 5 minutes.

4. Add the rest

Add the milk or cream, cheese, and spices to the mix. Stir until melted and smooth.

5. Serve it hot

Spoon into bowls and enjoy this taste of fall! (optional: top with pumpkin seeds and serve with bread)