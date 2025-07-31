Quick and Easy Cornbread

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serving Size: 10 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup yellow cornmeal
- ⅔ cup sugar
- 3 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 egg
- 1 cup milk
- ⅓ cup vegetable oil
- 1 tbsp butter
- optional: 2 tbsp. honey
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees f and lightly grease a 9-inch round baking pan with butter.
- In a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder and salt together with a whisk.
- Add milk, vegetable oil and egg to the dry ingredients and whisk to combine.
- Pour mixture into the pan and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
- (Optional) Drizzle with honey and enjoy!