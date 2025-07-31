Quick and Easy Cornbread

Quick and Easy Cornbread

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serving Size: 10 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup yellow cornmeal
  • ⅔ cup sugar
  • 3 ½ teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup milk
  • ⅓ cup vegetable oil
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • optional: 2 tbsp. honey

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees f and lightly grease a 9-inch round baking pan with butter.
  2. In a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder and salt together with a whisk.
  3. Add milk, vegetable oil and egg to the dry ingredients and whisk to combine.
  4. Pour mixture into the pan and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
  5. (Optional) Drizzle with honey and enjoy!
Powered By SoCast