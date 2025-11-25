Quick and Easy Stuffing

This recipe is a classic Thanksgiving favorite! Enjoy this quick, easy and flavorful side dish as part of your holiday table.

Ingredients

1 loaf of day-old bread (about 8 cups), cut into cubes

1 medium onion, diced

2–3 celery stalks, diced

4 tablespoons butter

2 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried sage

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: chopped fresh parsley or rosemary

Instructions

1. Preheat and prep

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a baking dish.

2. Cook the veggies

Add butter to a large skillet over medium heat. Cook the onion and celery for about 5 minutes until soft. Then, stir in thyme, sage, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Cook 1 more minute.

3. Assemble the stuffing

Place bread cubes in a large bowl. Pour the cooked vegetables and melted butter over the bread. Gradually add broth while stirring until the bread is evenly moistened (you may not need all the broth).

4. Bake

Transfer to the baking dish and bake for 25–30 minutes until the top is lightly golden.

5. Serve it hot

Serve hot and enjoy this quick and easy take on a classic Thanksgiving favorite!