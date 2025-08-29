Quick “Cowboy Caviar”

This recipe is an easy way to get some protein and veggies in, and it’s great for meal prep or on-the-go!

Ingredients

1 (16oz.) can black beans

1 (16 oz.) can black-eyed peas

1 (16 oz.) can sweet corn

1 cup cilantro, chopped

1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced

1/2 cup orange bell pepper, diced

1/2 cup red onion, diced

1 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. sugar

1/2 cup olive oil

1/3 cup white wine vinegar

fresh lime juice from half a lime

a few green onions, chopped

Instructions

1. Drain the veggies

Drain and rinse the cans of beans and corn. Then pat them dry and transfer to a large bowl.

2. Add the other veggies

Add the cilantro, peppers and onions to the bowl and stir to combine.

3. Add the liquids and spices

Add the spices, sugar, olive oil, vinegar and lime juice to the bowl and toss all the ingredients together. Top it off with some green onion and anything else you’d like.

4. Refrigerate

Let the mixture marinate in the fridge for a few hours for the best taste.

5. Serve cold

Serve plain or with chips of your choice!