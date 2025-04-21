Rye Bread

Rye Bread Recipe

Rye bread loaf sliced up.
Quick and easy Rye Bread recipe by Jinny Straeter (Raleigh) from the WPTF “Ask Your Neighbor” Cookbook.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Baking time: 30 minutes

Serving size: Approximately 32 (slices)

Ingredients

  • 1 package (13 ¾ oz) of hot roll mix
  • 1 tbsp brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp caraway seed
  • 2 eggs
  • ¾ cup rye flower
  • 1 tbsp molasses
Rye bread straight out of the oven in a loaf pan.
Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F and prepare two loaf pans.
  2. Prepare hot roll mix according to the package directions, using two eggs.
  3. Stir in brown sugar, molasses, caraway seeds, and rye flour.
  4. Let rise according to package directions.
  5. Turn out on a floured surface and lightly cover the dough with flour.
  6. Divide the dough into two parts and shape into two loaves.
  7. Place them into the two greased loaf pans and let rise according to package directions.
  8. Bake the rye bread at 350°F for about 30 minutes and enjoy!
Rye bread loaf cooling down with the end cut off.
