Rye Bread Recipe
Quick and easy Rye Bread recipe by Jinny Straeter (Raleigh) from the WPTF “Ask Your Neighbor” Cookbook.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Baking time: 30 minutes
Serving size: Approximately 32 (slices)
Ingredients
- 1 package (13 ¾ oz) of hot roll mix
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tbsp caraway seed
- 2 eggs
- ¾ cup rye flower
- 1 tbsp molasses
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and prepare two loaf pans.
- Prepare hot roll mix according to the package directions, using two eggs.
- Stir in brown sugar, molasses, caraway seeds, and rye flour.
- Let rise according to package directions.
- Turn out on a floured surface and lightly cover the dough with flour.
- Divide the dough into two parts and shape into two loaves.
- Place them into the two greased loaf pans and let rise according to package directions.
- Bake the rye bread at 350°F for about 30 minutes and enjoy!