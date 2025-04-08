Small Batch Restaurant Ranch Dressing

Ranch Dressing Recipe by Sara from A Flavor Journal.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: N/A

Serving size: 2 servings

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp. Buttermilk
  • 2 tbsp. Mayonnaise best quality
  • 2 tbsp. Sour Cream
  • 1 tsp. dried Minced Onion
  • 1 tsp. dried Parsley Flakes
  • 1/2 tsp. dried Chives
  • 1/4 tsp. Garlic Powder
  • 1/4 tsp. Onion Powder
  • 1/4 tsp. dried Dill
  • 1/4 tsp. Sea Salt
  • 1/4 tsp. freshly cracked Black Pepper
Directions

  1. Whisk the buttermilk, mayonnaise, and sour cream together in a medium bowl.
  2. Stir in the dried herbs (dried minced onion, dried parsley flakes, dried chives, onion powder, garlic powder, and dried dill).
  3. Stir in a pinch each of salt and pepper, taste, and add more of either if preferred. For a thinner dressing, stir in more buttermilk (1 tsp. at a time) until the dressing is the consistency you like.
  4. Cover and chill for an hour in the refrigerator for the best flavor, or serve immediately!
