Small Batch Restaurant Ranch Dressing
Ranch Dressing Recipe by Sara from A Flavor Journal.
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: N/A
Serving size: 2 servings
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp. Buttermilk
- 2 tbsp. Mayonnaise best quality
- 2 tbsp. Sour Cream
- 1 tsp. dried Minced Onion
- 1 tsp. dried Parsley Flakes
- 1/2 tsp. dried Chives
- 1/4 tsp. Garlic Powder
- 1/4 tsp. Onion Powder
- 1/4 tsp. dried Dill
- 1/4 tsp. Sea Salt
- 1/4 tsp. freshly cracked Black Pepper
Directions
- Whisk the buttermilk, mayonnaise, and sour cream together in a medium bowl.
- Stir in the dried herbs (dried minced onion, dried parsley flakes, dried chives, onion powder, garlic powder, and dried dill).
- Stir in a pinch each of salt and pepper, taste, and add more of either if preferred. For a thinner dressing, stir in more buttermilk (1 tsp. at a time) until the dressing is the consistency you like.
- Cover and chill for an hour in the refrigerator for the best flavor, or serve immediately!