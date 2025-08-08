Refreshing Caprese Salad

This recipe is a classic! Great for an appetizer, light lunch or side in the summer heat.

Ingredients

1 tomato, sliced

12 oz fresh mozzarella, sliced (or you can use mozzarella pearls)

1 bunch fresh basil, washed

3 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp balsamic glaze

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp pepper

1 tbsp Italian seasoning

Instructions

1. Prep the veggies and cheese

Slice your tomato and cheese and wash the basil.

2. Assemble ingredients

On a plate, place a slice of tomato, a slice of mozzarella and a few basil leaves on top of each other. Repeat until the salad is layered nicely and you use all of your tomatoes and cheese.

3. Drizzle

Drizzle the salad with olive oil and balsamic glaze.

4. Season it up

Sprinkle the salt, pepper and Italian seasonings and garnish with a few leaves of basil.

5. Serve it cold

Serve right away and savor the taste of summer.