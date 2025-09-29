Roasted Carrots

This recipe is a delicious addition to any fall meal. It’s quick, easy, and a great way to get some veggies in–and you can customize the seasoning to be sweet, savory, or both!
Ingredients
- 4–5 carrots, peeled and cut into sticks or rounds
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. brown sugar
- 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
Instructions
1. Preheat oven and prep
Preheat oven to 400°F and prep a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Season the carrots
Toss the carrots in a bowl with the olive oil, salt, pepper, brown sugar, red pepper flakes and any other seasoning of your choice.
3. Bake
Spread the seasoned carrots on a baking sheet in a single layer and bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through.
4. Enjoy
Enjoy as a side with your favorite fall dinner!