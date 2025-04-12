Salty Black Licorice

Salty Black Licorice

Salty Black Licorice

Photo by Getty Images

Salty Black Licorice Recipe from Pinch and Swirl

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serving size: 36 servings

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup brown rice syrup
  • 2 tablespoons molasses
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 6 tablespoons whole-wheat flour
  • 1 tablespoon anise extract
  • flaky sea salt for finishing such as Maldon

Directions

  1. Line an 9 x by 5 x by 3-inch bread loaf pan with parchment paper, allowing parchment to line sides as well as the bottom.
  2. Cut out 36 parchment wrappers, about 3½ inches wide and 2 inches long.
  3. Sift the whole wheat flour into a small bowl and set aside.
  4. In a narrow, heavy saucepan bring the first 6 ingredients heavy cream through salt) to boil and cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon or silicone spatula, for 20-25 minutes, until the mixture reaches 255°F. (Use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature)
  5. When the licorice reaches 255°F, remove from heat, stir in whole wheat flour and anise extract. Continue stirring until smooth.
  6. Carefully pour licorice over parchment in pan.
  7. When the licorice is nearly cool, sprinkle with Maldon or other flaky salt.
  8. Cover and refrigerate until cooled completely. Then transfer, with parchment, onto a cutting board.
  9. With a lightly oiled, sharp knife cut licorice lengthwise into 6, ½-inch strips. Then cut crosswise into 6, 1 ½-inch strips.
  10. Place one strip of licorice on the edge of a parchment wrapper and roll up. Twist ends to seal. Repeat with remaining strips. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container.
Powered By SoCast