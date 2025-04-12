Salty Black Licorice
Salty Black Licorice Recipe from Pinch and Swirl
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Serving size: 36 servings
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup brown rice syrup
- 2 tablespoons molasses
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 6 tablespoons whole-wheat flour
- 1 tablespoon anise extract
- flaky sea salt for finishing such as Maldon
Directions
- Line an 9 x by 5 x by 3-inch bread loaf pan with parchment paper, allowing parchment to line sides as well as the bottom.
- Cut out 36 parchment wrappers, about 3½ inches wide and 2 inches long.
- Sift the whole wheat flour into a small bowl and set aside.
- In a narrow, heavy saucepan bring the first 6 ingredients heavy cream through salt) to boil and cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon or silicone spatula, for 20-25 minutes, until the mixture reaches 255°F. (Use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature)
- When the licorice reaches 255°F, remove from heat, stir in whole wheat flour and anise extract. Continue stirring until smooth.
- Carefully pour licorice over parchment in pan.
- When the licorice is nearly cool, sprinkle with Maldon or other flaky salt.
- Cover and refrigerate until cooled completely. Then transfer, with parchment, onto a cutting board.
- With a lightly oiled, sharp knife cut licorice lengthwise into 6, ½-inch strips. Then cut crosswise into 6, 1 ½-inch strips.
- Place one strip of licorice on the edge of a parchment wrapper and roll up. Twist ends to seal. Repeat with remaining strips. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container.