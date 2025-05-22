Simple Beef and Brew Chili

Photo Courtesy of BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

Simple Beef and Brew Chili Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serving size: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)
  • 1 medium green or red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 can (15 ounces) reduced sodium or regular black beans, rinsed, drained
  • 1 can (14-1/2 ounce) diced tomatoes with green chilies
  • 1 bottle (12 ounces) light beer or 1-1/2 cups reduced-sodium beef broth
  • 1 packet (1-1/4 ounces) reduced sodium or regular chili seasoning mix
  • Sliced cherry tomatoes, sliced green onions, sliced Serrano or jalapeño peppers, chopped onions, lime wedges and tortilla chips (toppings: if desired)

Directions

  1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and bell pepper; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. (Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.)
  2. Stir in beans, tomatoes, beer and chili seasoning. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 minutes to blend flavors, stirring occasionally. Serve with toppings, as desired.
