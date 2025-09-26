Simple Chicken Parmesan

This chicken parmesan recipe is simple but delicious! You can pair it with some pasta and veggies for a great lunch or dinner.

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

1 tsp. dried basil

1 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 egg

1 cup marinara sauce of your choice

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

2 tbsp olive oil

Instructions

1. Prep the Chicken and preheat oven

Pound the chicken breasts so they are even (each should be about 1/2 inch thick). Then, season both sides with salt and pepper. Additionally, preheat the oven to 400°F.

2. Make the breading

In one bowl, beat the egg, and in another bowl mix the breadcrumbs and Parmesan with the basil and red pepper flakes.

3. Coat the chicken

Dip each chicken breast in the egg, then coat in the breadcrumb mixture.

4. Cook the chicken

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat and cook the chicken for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until golden and cooked through.

5. Bake the chicken

Place cooked chicken in a baking dish, then spoon marinara sauce over each piece and top with mozzarella. Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

5. Serve and enjoy

Serve with pasta, veggies, or your choice of side and enjoy!