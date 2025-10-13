This simple spiced chai is the perfect warm drink for a cool fall day.

Ingredients

1 black tea bag (or 1 tsp. loose black tea)

1 cup water

1/2 cup milk (any kind)

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

A pinch of ground ginger

A pinch of cloves or nutmeg

1 tsp. honey, sugar or maple syrup (optional)

Instructions

1. Boil the water

Boil the water with cinnamon, ginger, and spices in a small pot.

2. Steep the tea

Add the tea and let it steep for 3-5 minutes.

3. Sweeten it up

Stir in the milk and sweetener, then heat gently until warm (don’t boil).

4. Enjoy

Pour into a mug and enjoy on a cozy morning or as a warm way to wind down.