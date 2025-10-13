Simple Spiced Chai

This simple spiced chai is the perfect warm drink for a cool fall day.

Ingredients

  • 1 black tea bag (or 1 tsp. loose black tea)
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 cup milk (any kind)
  • 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
  • A pinch of ground ginger
  • A pinch of cloves or nutmeg
  • 1 tsp. honey, sugar or maple syrup (optional)

Instructions

1. Boil the water
Boil the water with cinnamon, ginger, and spices in a small pot.

2. Steep the tea
Add the tea and let it steep for 3-5 minutes.

3. Sweeten it up
Stir in the milk and sweetener, then heat gently until warm (don’t boil).

4. Enjoy
Pour into a mug and enjoy on a cozy morning or as a warm way to wind down.

