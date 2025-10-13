This simple spiced chai is the perfect warm drink for a cool fall day.
Ingredients
- 1 black tea bag (or 1 tsp. loose black tea)
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 cup milk (any kind)
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- A pinch of ground ginger
- A pinch of cloves or nutmeg
- 1 tsp. honey, sugar or maple syrup (optional)
Instructions
1. Boil the water
Boil the water with cinnamon, ginger, and spices in a small pot.
2. Steep the tea
Add the tea and let it steep for 3-5 minutes.
3. Sweeten it up
Stir in the milk and sweetener, then heat gently until warm (don’t boil).
4. Enjoy
Pour into a mug and enjoy on a cozy morning or as a warm way to wind down.