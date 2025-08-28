This recipe for spaghetti squash is nice and light, yet a warm way to enjoy the last bit of summer. It’s a unique–and tasty–way to get your veggies in.

Ingredients

1 spaghetti squash, halved lengthwise and de-seeded

2 tablespoons cooking oil

1 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 1/2 cups chopped tomatoes

3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

a few fresh basil leaves, chopped, or 1 tsp. dried basil

Instructions

1. Preheat and prep

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Then, lightly grease a baking sheet and prep the veggies (half and de-seed the spaghetti squash and chop tomatoes, garlic and basil).

2. Bake the squash

Place both halves of the squash face-down on the baking sheet and cook for about 30 minutes, or until tender. Set them aside to cool.

3. Cook the veggies

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat and cook the onion in until translucent. Add garlic and stir until fragrant, about 2-3 minutes. Then, stir in the tomatoes and cook until they are warmed thoroughly.

4. Assemble “spaghetti”

Scoop the inside of the spaghetti squash into a bowl and combine with the tomatoes, onion, garlic, feta cheese, basil and spices.

5. Serve it hot

Enjoy this vegetarian, gluten-free take on spaghetti!