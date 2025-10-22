Spiced Pecans

This simple spiced pecan recipe adds the perfect sweet and crunchy fall touch to a salad or charcuterie–or the perfect snack.

Ingredients

2 cups pecan halves

1 egg white

1 tbsp. water

½ cup brown sugar (light or dark)

1 tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. nutmeg

½ tsp. salt

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven

Preheat the oven to 300°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.

2. Prepare the coating

In a large bowl, whisk together the egg white and water until frothy.

3. Toss pecans

Add the pecans to the bowl and toss to coat them evenly in the mixture.

4. Spice them up

In a separate small bowl, mix brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Sprinkle this mixture over the pecans and stir until every piece is evenly coated.

5. Bake

Spread the coated pecans in a single layer on the baking sheet, then bake for 35–40 minutes, stirring once halfway through to prevent clumping and ensure even toasting.

6. Cool and enjoy

Remove from the oven and let the pecans cool completely to ensure the coating crisps up. Enjoy as a snack, a spiced crunch on a salad, a crumble topping, and more!