Spiced Pecans

This simple spiced pecan recipe adds the perfect sweet and crunchy fall touch to a salad or charcuterie–or the perfect snack.
Ingredients
- 2 cups pecan halves
- 1 egg white
- 1 tbsp. water
- ½ cup brown sugar (light or dark)
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- ¼ tsp. nutmeg
- ½ tsp. salt
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 300°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.
2. Prepare the coating
In a large bowl, whisk together the egg white and water until frothy.
3. Toss pecans
Add the pecans to the bowl and toss to coat them evenly in the mixture.
4. Spice them up
In a separate small bowl, mix brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Sprinkle this mixture over the pecans and stir until every piece is evenly coated.
5. Bake
Spread the coated pecans in a single layer on the baking sheet, then bake for 35–40 minutes, stirring once halfway through to prevent clumping and ensure even toasting.
6. Cool and enjoy
Remove from the oven and let the pecans cool completely to ensure the coating crisps up. Enjoy as a snack, a spiced crunch on a salad, a crumble topping, and more!