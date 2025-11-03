Spinach and Cheddar Quiche

This recipe is a lifesaver on busy nights. It’s fast, flavorful, and uses ingredients most of us already have on hand. Think stir-fried chicken, veggies, egg, and rice all in one pan.

Ingredients

1 refrigerated pie crust

1 tablespoon butter

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cups fresh spinach (or 1 cup frozen, thawed and drained)

Optional: other veggies like tomato, chives, or green peppers

4 large eggs

1 cup milk (whole or 2%)

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese (plus a little extra for topping)

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Optional: pinch of nutmeg or red pepper flakes for flavor

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. Prepare the crust

Place the pie crust in a 9-inch pie dish. Press gently to fit, trim excess edges, and prick the bottom with a fork.

3. Sauté the filling

In a skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 2–3 minutes until soft. Then, stir in the spinach until wilted (or just warmed through if using frozen). Remove from heat.

4. Make the egg mixture

In a bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt, pepper and other spices of your choice.

5. Assemble the quiche

Spread the spinach-onion mixture evenly in the crust. Sprinkle cheese on top. Pour the egg mixture over everything. Top with a little extra cheese.

6. Bake

Bake for 30–35 minutes, until the center is set and lightly golden. Let cool 5 minutes before slicing.

7. Serve and enjoy

Serve hot and enjoy this delicious, balanced breakfast dish!