Spinach Artichoke Dip

This recipe is the perfect homemade appetizer for when the weather starts to get a little cooler. Enjoy it with your favorite chips, crackers or bread.

Ingredients

1 8 oz block cream cheese, softened at room temperature

1 cup sour cream

1/3 cup mayonnaise

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 bag frozen chopped spinach, thawed

1 can marinated artichoke hearts

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees f.

2.Build the base

In a medium-sized bowl, combine the cream cheese, sour cream and mayonnaise. Drain and chop the artichoke hearts and pat the spinach with a paper towel to soak up most of the moisture.

3. Add the good stuff

Add the spinach, artichokes, garlic, parmesan cheese, spices and 1 cup of the mozzarella to the bowl and stir to combine.

4. Prep for the oven

Spray a baking dish with oil (9×9 or a cast iron skillet work great) then pour in the dip. Sprinkle the remaining cup of mozzarella on top.

5. Bake

Bake in the preheated oven for about 20 minutes, or until the cheese starts to bubble on top.

5. Serve it hot

Serve immediately with your favorite chips, crackers or bread and enjoy the goodness!