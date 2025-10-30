Spooky Strawberries

This recipe is a classic treat with a Halloween twist!

Ingredients

1 pound fresh strawberries (washed and thoroughly dried)

8 ounces white chocolate chips or white melting wafers

Candy eyeballs (available at most grocery or craft stores)

1 teaspoon coconut oil or vegetable shortening (optional, for smoother melting)

Parchment paper

Instructions

1. Prepare strawberries

Make sure the strawberries are completely dry and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Melt the white chocolate

Place the white chocolate and coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl and heat in 20–30 second intervals, stirring between each, until smooth and fully melted.

3. Dip the strawberries

Hold each strawberry by the stem and dip it into the melted white chocolate, coating it almost to the top. Let the excess chocolate drip off, then set each strawberry on the parchment paper.

4. Add the eyes

While the chocolate is still wet, gently press two candy eyeballs near the top front of each strawberry.

5. Chill and enjoy

Place the tray of strawberries in the fridge for about 15–20 minutes, or until the chocolate is firm. Then, serve chilled and enjoy this Halloween-themed treat!