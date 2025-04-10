Spring Thaw Smoothie

Spring Thaw Smoothie

Spring Thaw Smoothie

Photo by Getty Images

Spring Thaw Smoothie Recipe from The First Mess

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: N/A

Serving size: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • ½ cup unsweetened non-dairy milk
  • ¼ cup non-dairy plain yogurt (see notes)
  • 1 tablespoon peanut butter
  • 1 tablespoon coconut butter
  • ½ teaspoon lemon juice
  • ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
  • ⅛ teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 small orange, peeled
  • 1 medium carrot, chopped (about ½ cup chopped carrot)
  • ½ banana, preferably frozen

Directions

  1. Blend!
  2. Enjoy
Powered By SoCast