Spring Thaw Smoothie
Spring Thaw Smoothie Recipe from The First Mess
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: N/A
Serving size: 1 serving
Ingredients
- ½ cup unsweetened non-dairy milk
- ¼ cup non-dairy plain yogurt (see notes)
- 1 tablespoon peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon coconut butter
- ½ teaspoon lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
- ⅛ teaspoon sea salt
- 1 small orange, peeled
- 1 medium carrot, chopped (about ½ cup chopped carrot)
- ½ banana, preferably frozen
Directions
- Blend!
- Enjoy