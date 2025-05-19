Steak Frites
Steak Frites Recipe from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Serving size: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 4 Beef Flat Iron Steaks (about 6 oz each)
Bearnaise Sauce
- 1/2 cup white wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 1/4 cup minced shallots
- 3 egg yolks
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1/4 cup butter, melted, warmed
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 dash hot pepper sauce
- 1 dash Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons ground peppercorns
Frites
- 4 each russet potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch strips
- 1/4 cup salt
- 4 cups Beef Tallow or canola oil
Directions
- To prepare bearnaise sauce, heat small saucepan over medium-high heat. Add vinegar, white wine and shallots; simmer 5 to 7 minutes or until liquid has reduced by half (about 1/4 cup). Remove from heat; set aside and keep warm.
- Prepare a double boiler. Whisk egg yolks and water constantly over low heat 4 to 6 minutes or until yolks become fluffy and light in color. Add reserved shallot mixture; slowly drizzle melted butter in while whisking constantly. Season with tarragon, salt, pepper, hot pepper and Worcestershire sauces.(Be careful of getting the eggs too hot or not whisking constantly, or your mixture will coagulate and become lumpy.)
- Keep sauce warm in a thermos until ready to serve. This sauce also doubles as a dipping sauce for fries.
- Drizzle steaks evenly with oil; season with salt and peppercorns.
- Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals or over medium heat. Grill 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium-rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Place potatoes in container with 1/4 cup salt; run under cold water 10 minutes to remove starch. Drain potatoes; place paper towel lined baking sheet. Pat dry with paper towels.
- Heat beef tallow to 275°F in countertop fryer according to manufacturer’s directions. Blanch fries in oil 4 to 5 minutes or until tender and cooked through; drain. Fry in batches to avoid overcrowding fryer.
- Increase fryer heat to 350°. Fry potatoes, a second time in oil, another 3 to 5 minutes or until the potatoes are golden brown and crisp. Salt as desired, immediately after removing from oil.
- Divide steaks and frites evenly among serving plates; drizzle with warmed bearnaise sauce.