Strawberry Pretzel Salad

This recipe is a classic! It’s the perfect mix of sweet and salty flavors, and makes for a great summer dessert.

Ingredients

2 cups pretzels, crushed

3/4 cup butter, melted

1 cup + 3 tbsp. granulated sugar

1, 8 oz. pkg cream cheese, room temp

1, 8oz. container whipped topping

2, 3oz. pkgs strawberry gelatin

2 cups water

~10 oz. frozen strawberries

Instructions

1. Preheat oven

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

2. Create crust

In a bowl, stir together crushed pretzels, melted butter and 3 tbsp. of sugar until combined. Press the mixture into the bottom of a 9×13 inch baking dish. Bake the crust for 8-10 minutes and set aside to cool.

3. Create first layer

In a separate bowl, beat cream cheese and 1 cup of sugar until smooth. Then, fold in whipped topping. Spread the mixture onto the crust when it has cooled completely.

4. Create top layer

Boil the water and pour into gelatin powder in a bowl. Stir in frozen strawberries and pour mixture over the first 2 layers. Allow the salad to cool in the refrigerator until the top layer sets, about 2 hours.

5. Serve it cold

Serve cold and enjoy!