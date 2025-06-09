Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Recipe from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cooking time: 1hour & 5 minutes
Serving size: 12 servings
Ingredients
- Single crust pie dough
Filling:
- 2 ¾ to 3 cups (340-455 g) diced rhubarb about 1/4-inch thick, about 5-6 medium stalks
- 2 cups (about 455 g) sliced strawberries
- ⅔ cup (141 g) granulated sugar
- 3 tablespoons (28 g) cornstarch
Streusel Topping:
- 1 cup (142 g) all-purpose flour
- ½ cup (106 g) brown sugar
- ½ cup (113 g) cold butter, cut into tablespoon-size pieces
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Lin a large rimmed baking sheet with foil and set aside.
- For the filling, in a large bowl, combine the rhubarb, strawberries, sugar and cornstarch. Mix well; the mixture will start to thicken and become syrupy as it is stirred. Set aside.
- Roll out the pie crust to 12 inches and place in a 9-inch pie plate, easing the pie crust into the edges of the pie plate without stretching. Trim, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Tuck the overhanging pie crust underneath so it is even with the edge of the pie plate. Flute the edges.
- Scrape the strawberry rhubarb mixture evenly in the pie shell.
- For the streusel, combine the flour and brown sugar in a medium bowl. Add the butter and use a pastry blender or two knives to cut it into the flour mixture until crumbly.
- Sprinkle the streusel topping evenly over the top of the pie filling.
- Place the pie on the prepared baking baking sheet (to catch any drips), and bake for 65 to 75 minutes, until the streusel is golden and the filling has thick (not runny) bubbles popping at the edges. Cover the pie crust edges with a pie crust shield or tent the top with foil to prevent over browning, if needed. It’s important to bake the pie fully so it sets properly.
- Let the pie cool completely to allow the filling to thicken. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or sweetened, whipped cream, if desired.