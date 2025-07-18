Super Quick Chicken Fried Rice

This recipe is a lifesaver on busy nights. It’s fast, flavorful, and uses ingredients most of us already have on hand. Think stir-fried chicken, veggies, egg, and rice all in one pan.

Ingredients

1 package (12 ounces) frozen mixed vegetables

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 pound cooked chicken, chopped

3 cups cold cooked rice

3–4 tablespoons soy sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Heat the veggies

Warm 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add frozen vegetables and cook for about 3 to 4 minutes, or until they are tender but still bright.

2. Scramble the eggs

Push the veggies to one side. Add the beaten eggs to the empty side of the skillet. Let them cook, gently scrambling until they are set. Mix them together with the vegetables.

3. Add chicken and rice

Give the pan a little more space, then add another tablespoon of oil. Stir in the chopped chicken and cold rice. Break up any clumps and mix everything well.

4. Season it up

Pour in the soy sauce and stir to coat the rice evenly. Taste and add salt or pepper if needed. Cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, allowing the flavors to come together.

5. Serve it hot

Spoon into bowls and enjoy right away. It makes a great all-in-one meal that feels comforting and satisfying.