Super Simple Shrimp Tacos

Preparation Time: 1 hour

Cooking time: 8 minutes

Serving Size: 2 servings

Ingredients

  • 16 frozen shrimp
  • 4 flour tortillas
  • 1 lime
  • 1 avocado
  • 1 tbsp. avocado oil or cooking oil of choice
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. cracked black pepper
  • 1 tsp. red pepper flakes
  • 2 tsp. garlic powder
  • optional: hot sauce and other toppings of your choice

Directions

  1. Thaw shrimp in a bowl of cold water for 1 hour or in the fridge overnight.
  2. Slice avocado and set aside.
  3. In a bowl with a lid, combine shrimp with spices and shake until shrimp are coated evenly.
  4. Sauté shrimp in a saucepan on medium heat with avocado oil or cooking oil of your choice for 3 minutes on each side or until it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees f.
  5. Turn down the heat and warm each tortilla for about 15 seconds on each side.
  6. Assemble tacos with 4 shrimp each, some sliced avocado, a squeeze of lime juice and (optional) hot sauce/other toppings of your choice.
