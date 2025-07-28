Super Simple Shrimp Tacos

Preparation Time: 1 hour
Cooking time: 8 minutes
Serving Size: 2 servings
Ingredients
- 16 frozen shrimp
- 4 flour tortillas
- 1 lime
- 1 avocado
- 1 tbsp. avocado oil or cooking oil of choice
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cracked black pepper
- 1 tsp. red pepper flakes
- 2 tsp. garlic powder
- optional: hot sauce and other toppings of your choice
Directions
- Thaw shrimp in a bowl of cold water for 1 hour or in the fridge overnight.
- Slice avocado and set aside.
- In a bowl with a lid, combine shrimp with spices and shake until shrimp are coated evenly.
- Sauté shrimp in a saucepan on medium heat with avocado oil or cooking oil of your choice for 3 minutes on each side or until it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees f.
- Turn down the heat and warm each tortilla for about 15 seconds on each side.
- Assemble tacos with 4 shrimp each, some sliced avocado, a squeeze of lime juice and (optional) hot sauce/other toppings of your choice.