Sweet Potato Biscuits

These biscuits are quick, delicious and a great use of sweet potatoes while they’re in season. Enjoy them on their own or with your favorite cozy meal.
Ingredients
- 1 cup sweet potato, mashed
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 cups all-purpose flour, leveled
- 1 tbsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tbsp. granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup butter, cold
Instructions
1. Prep
Preheat oven to 425 degrees f and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
2. Build the dough
Combine the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and sugar in a large mixing bowl. Cut the cold butter into slices and add to the flour mixture, then cut into the dry mixture with a pastry blender or a fork until the butter resembles coarse crumbs. Then, add the mashed sweet potato to the mixture and slowly add the milk until a soft dough forms..
3. Form the biscuits
Put the dough on a lightly floured surface and gently pat it into a rectangle about 1/2 an inch thick. Use a drinking glass to cut out circular biscuits.
4. Bake
Put the biscuits about 2 inches apart from each other on the baking sheet. Brush with more butter if you’d like and bake for 10-12 minutes.
5. Enjoy
Let the biscuits cool for a few minutes, then enjoy!