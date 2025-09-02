Sweet Potato Biscuits

These biscuits are quick, delicious and a great use of sweet potatoes while they’re in season. Enjoy them on their own or with your favorite cozy meal.

Ingredients

1 cup sweet potato, mashed

1/2 cup milk

2 cups all-purpose flour, leveled

1 tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tbsp. granulated sugar

1/2 cup butter, cold

Instructions

1. Prep

Preheat oven to 425 degrees f and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

2. Build the dough

Combine the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and sugar in a large mixing bowl. Cut the cold butter into slices and add to the flour mixture, then cut into the dry mixture with a pastry blender or a fork until the butter resembles coarse crumbs. Then, add the mashed sweet potato to the mixture and slowly add the milk until a soft dough forms..

3. Form the biscuits

Put the dough on a lightly floured surface and gently pat it into a rectangle about 1/2 an inch thick. Use a drinking glass to cut out circular biscuits.

4. Bake

Put the biscuits about 2 inches apart from each other on the baking sheet. Brush with more butter if you’d like and bake for 10-12 minutes.

5. Enjoy

Let the biscuits cool for a few minutes, then enjoy!