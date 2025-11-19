sweet potato casserole

This recipe is a Thanksgiving favorite! It’s sweet, simple, and a delicious addition to your table.

Ingredients

3 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

4 tbsp butter

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-2 cups Mini marshmallows

Instructions

1. Prep the sweet potatoes

Peel the sweet potatoes and cut them into evenly sized chunks. Also, preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. Boil the sweet potatoes

Place the cubed potatoes in a large pot. Cover with water until the potatoes are covered by about 1 inch of water. Add 1 teaspoon of salt to season them while cooking and bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce to medium-high and simmer 15–18 minutes, or until fork-tender.

3. Mash and combine ingredients

Return the potatoes to the warm pot and add the butter first so it melts in. Then, add brown sugar, milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, and a pinch of salt and mash until creamy.

4. Assemble the casserole

Spread the mashed sweet potato mixture evenly into a lightly greased 8×8 or 9×9 baking dish. Spread the marshmallows evenly on top.

5. Bake

Bake for 18–22 minutes, or until everything is warmed through. (Optional) switch to broil for 1–2 minutes at the end to toast the tops of the marshmallows.

6. Serve warm

Let the casserole set for about 5 minutes, then serve and enjoy!