Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwich

Spice up your Thanksgiving leftovers by making them into the ultimate sandwich!

Ingredients

2 slices of bread (sourdough, ciabatta, or brioche work well)

2–3 slices leftover turkey

2 tablespoons leftover stuffing

1 tablespoon cranberry sauce

1 tablespoon gravy

1 slice provolone or cheddar cheese (optional)

1 tablespoon mayonnaise or aioli

Handful of spinach or arugula (optional)

Butter or olive oil for grilling

Instructions

1. Start with the base

Spread mayonnaise or aioli on one slice of bread. Spread cranberry sauce on the other.

2. Add the toppings

Layer turkey on top of the mayo side. Add stuffing on top of the turkey—lightly press it down so it stays in place. If using cheese, place it over the stuffing. Add greens if you’d like a fresh element. Then, drizzle or spoon gravy over the top layer before closing the sandwich.

3. Toast the sandwich

Heat a skillet over medium. Lightly butter the outside of both slices of bread. Place the sandwich in the skillet and cook 3–4 minutes per side, pressing gently with a spatula, until the bread is golden and the inside is warmed.

4. Serve and enjoy

Enjoy this delicious way to finish up yesterday’s feast.