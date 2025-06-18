Tuna Sushi Roll
Tuna Sushi Roll Recipe from Heinen’s
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: n/a
Serving size: 4 servings
Ingredients
Sushi Rice
- 3 cups cooked rice
- ⅓ cup rice vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. pure organic maple syrup
- 1½ tsp. sea salt
Sushi Roll
- 4 nori sheets
- 10 oz. frozen wild caught ahi tuna, thawed and cut into ½-inch strips
- 2 mini cucumbers, quartered lengthwise
- 1 avocado, sliced
- Soy sauce, wasabi or sriracha mayo, for serving
Directions
- In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, maple syrup and salt.
- Prepare the rice according to the package instructions and transfer it to a mixing bowl. If using leftover rice, reheat it before use. Cold rice won’t absorb the flavor well. Pour the vinegar mixture into the rice and mix with a spatula.
- Place a nori sheet on a piece of parchment paper, shiny-side-down. Divide the sushi rice into quarters. Evenly spread a quarter of the rice on the nori sheet, leaving a 1-inch border on the top.
- Arrange a line of tuna, avocado and cucumber on top of the rice. Lift the end of the parchment paper with the nori sheet and fold over the filling. Squeeze tightly. Lift the end of the parchment paper slightly to prevent it from rolling into the sushi. Keep rolling until you reach the other end of the nori sheet.
- Rest the sushi roll wrapped in the parchment paper for 2- 3 minutes to set. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.
- Unwrap the parchment paper and use a sharp knife to slice the rolls into 1-inch-thick pieces.
- Serve with soy sauce, wasabi or sriracha mayo for dipping.