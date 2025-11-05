Turkey Meatballs with Cranberry Glaze

These turkey meatballs make for a fun and festive appetizer! They’re easy to share and the perfect balance of sweet and savory.
Ingredients
- 1 lb ground turkey
- ½ cup breadcrumbs
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp garlic powder, salt, pepper
- ½ cup cranberry sauce
- 2 tbsp orange juice
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Build the meatballs
Mix turkey, breadcrumbs, egg, and seasonings; form into 1-inch balls.
3. Bake
Bake the meatballs for 18–20 minutes
4. Make the sauce
In the meantime, simmer the cranberry sauce and orange juice until smooth.
5. Toss and serve
Toss the meatballs in the warm glaze, then serve and enjoy this quick and festive snack!