Turkey Meatballs with Cranberry Glaze

These turkey meatballs make for a fun and festive appetizer! They’re easy to share and the perfect balance of sweet and savory.

Ingredients

1 lb ground turkey

½ cup breadcrumbs

1 egg

1 tsp garlic powder, salt, pepper

½ cup cranberry sauce

2 tbsp orange juice

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven

Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Build the meatballs

Mix turkey, breadcrumbs, egg, and seasonings; form into 1-inch balls.

3. Bake

Bake the meatballs for 18–20 minutes

4. Make the sauce

In the meantime, simmer the cranberry sauce and orange juice until smooth.

5. Toss and serve

Toss the meatballs in the warm glaze, then serve and enjoy this quick and festive snack!