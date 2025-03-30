Turkey Neck Soup
Turkey Neck Soup Recipe from MomsDish
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Serving size: 8 servings
Ingredients
- 1 lb turkey necks
- 2 carrots
- 1 yellow onion
- 1/3 cup rice
- 2 potatoes
- 1/2 cup chopped green onions
- 1/3 cup chopped fresh dill
- 1 tbsp salt adjust to taste
- 1 tsp ground black pepper adjust to taste
- 3 qt water
Directions
- Chop the carrot and onion into large pieces (no need to make it fancy, you will remove them from the broth later). In a large pot, boil the turkey necks, onion, and carrots for 60-90 minutes, or until the turkey meat falls off the neck bone.
- Remove turkey necks from the broth and set aside. Drain the broth through a colander to remove the chunks of onion and carrots.
- Place turkey necks and broth back into the large soup pot. Add in rice and let it simmer on low for about 20 minutes.
- Once the rice is cooked, add in the diced potato. Let the soup simmer until all ingredients are fully cooked. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot with a sprinkling of fresh dill and green onion.