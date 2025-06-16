Vanilla Pudding

Photo by Getty Images

Vanilla Pudding Recipe from AllRecipes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serving size: 5 servings

Ingredients

  • Milk: This recipe starts with two cups of milk heated on the stove. 
  • Sugar: Sweeten the pudding with ½ cup of white sugar. 
  • Cornstarch: Three tablespoons of cornstarch thickens the vanilla pudding.
  • Salt: A pinch of salt enhances the flavor, but it won’t make the pudding taste salty.
  • Vanilla: Of course, you’ll need vanilla extract!
  • Butter: A tablespoon of butter takes the rich vanilla pudding up a notch. 

Directions

  1. Heat the milk until bubbles form at the edges. 
  2. Mix the sugar, cornstarch, and salt together in a small bowl.
  3. Add the sugar mixture to the milk, a little at a time, stirring until thick.
  4. Remove the pudding from the heat, then stir in the butter and vanilla.
